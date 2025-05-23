Kerrygold Irish butter is the second most popular butter brand in the US.

US president Donald Trump has announced that he is recommending that a 50% tariff should be applied on EU exports from 1 June 2025.

The latest tariff threat is a doubling of the figure he announced in February, before he hit pause on the imposition of tariffs for 90 days.

Posting on Truth Social, the US president said that discussions between the US and EU were “going nowhere”.

“Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States,” he said.

Trump also said that the EU was “formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on trade” and that the bloc has been very difficult to deal with.

“Their powerful trade barriers, VAT taxes, ridiculous corporate penalties, non-monetary trade barriers, monetary manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against American companies, and more, have led to a trade deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” he stated.

Irish exports

The imposition of tariffs will affect Irish food and drink exports, which accounted for €1.9bn worth of exports in 2024.

Ireland exported €450m worth of Irish whiskey to the US last year, while €829m worth of Irish dairy products were exported.

Ornua’s Kerrygold butter brand is the second most popular brand of butter in the US market.

Ornua said in a statement: "We are aware of recent developments and are monitoring the situation closely.

"We have no further statement to make at this time, other than to reiterate that any additional tariffs on Kerrygold are regrettable.

"We remain hopeful that a negotiated solution can be reached between the US and the EU that will allow US consumers to continue to enjoy Kerrygold."

