I see that well-known Cavan man Nevan McKiernan is stepping down from his role as Irish Charolais Cattle Society secretary later this spring.
In a message to breeders last week, McKiernan said he wanted to pursue other interests in life. He was seen as a steady pair of hands who brought the breed to new highs in recent years.
In other breed society news, I see that Emmanuel O’Dea has stepped down as Irish Simmental Cattle Society president to be replaced by Tipperary man Willie O’Halloran.
