Tillage farmers will have to identify grain trailers with a code and trailer number visible to weighbridge operators.

The new rules are set to come in in the coming seasons to number trailers and help with identification.

The Irish Grain Assurance Scheme (IGAS) was the first grain assurance scheme in the world to achieve gold standard last year for the farm sustainable assessment process. Trailer identification is one task that needs to be completed as part of this gold standard.

The identification of trailers will be rolled out over the next two years and be fully in place by harvest 2026.

All trailers will need to carry an identification number or code. The model being employed by IGAS is a farmer’s IGAS number, along with the trailer number. So, if you have three trailers on the farm you number them 1,2 and 3. The county code does not need to be included on the trailer. So, farmers will need to apply the IGAS number followed by the trailer number to all grain trailers. The number should be on both sides of the trailer and be the size of a vehicle registration plate.

A sample trailer identification number. \ IGAS

Numbers can be painted or stuck on whatever way the farmer or contractor deems appropriate as long as it is visible for the entire harvest and is visible to the weighbridge operator at the grain intake. The trailer number will then be recorded on the weighbridge docket.

Details are yet to be revealed for identification of trailers owned by contractors who do not have an IGAS number. However, it may be as simple as the contractors initials and trailer numbers.

Speaking to Tom Kelly of the IGAS he said that it was important to keep things as simple as possible for all parties involved. He commented that if a merchant or co-op already has a trailer identification system in place then they can work to that system as long as all trailers can be clearly identified.

Information on the requirements will be provided by IGAS to its members in the coming days.