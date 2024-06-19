This Hereford-cross bullock born in March 2022 and weighing 725kg sold for €1,960 (€2.70/kg).

It was a busy week in Tullamore Mart last week as GVM experienced what could probably be considered one of the bigger sales in the country last Thursday.

Quality cattle were plentiful, as were buyers, who helped the trade move along with a clearance rate of 98%.

Heavy rain tried to dampen spirits, but short supplies around the country coupled with good-quality entries resulted in a red hot trade in particular for anything with flesh.

Mart manager Antoinette Daly told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The trade remained red hot ringside this week. There was a larger sale of dry cows this week that met a very firm trade.

“Overall, the sale was met with a 98% clearance and there was strong demand in particular for anything with flesh.”

In the dry cow ring, Friesians and Friesian-crosses were a strong trade, averaging from €1.45/kg to €1.80/kg, with those in the 700kg to 800kg weight range pushing far higher and averaging up to €2.15/kg.

Well-fleshed continental cows were a favourite, with top prices of €2,240 being paid for a Limousin cow weighing 740kg and €2,300 for a Hereford cow weighing 875kg.

In the bullock ring, there was strong demand all round, with only one bullock going unsold.

Continental-bred cattle and the top-end Angus were frequently breaking the €3.00/kg mark, with some sellers averaging well above €3.20/kg.

Heavy bullocks weighing from 600kg to 700kg also achieved great prices, with Charolais averaging just over €3.15/kg and Simmental-crosses averaging €2.80/kg.

The heifer trade remained very strong. Fleshed heifers weighing 500kg and above met a particularly strong demand, especially for Angus and continental heifers fit for factory and feedlot buyers.

One standout pedigree Limousin heifer really caught the attention of buyers, weighing in at 540kg and selling for €2,180 (€4.04/kg).

Angus frequently crossed the €3.00/kg mark for dairy-cross Angus heifers.

Lighter heifers weighing in the region of 400kg to 500kg saw continental lots average just below the €3.00/kg mark, with Angus and Herefords typically averaging €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg.

These prices were well exceeded by some of the better-conformed lots, with one Limousin-cross weighing 435kg selling for €1,420 (€3.26/kg) and another Limousin weighing 460kg sold for €1,490 (€3.24/kg).

Continental heifers with good conformation were freely making €1,350 to €1,500 throughout the sale.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bullock born in August 2022 and weighing 505kg sold for €1,600 (€3.17/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in February 2022 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,240 (€2.73/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock born in February 2022 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,480 (€2.64/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born in July 2022 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,680 (€3.11/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in May 2021 and weighing 705kg sold for €2,150 (€3.05/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in May 2021 and weighing 605kg sold for €1,760 (€2.91/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 615kg sold for €1,900 (€3.09/kg)

This Limousin-cross heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 710kg sold for €1,900 (€2.68/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 700kg sold for €2,020 (€2.89/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in July 2021 and weighing 615kg sold for €1,710 (€2.78/kg).