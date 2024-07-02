Farmhouses which are in ruin are not eligible for the scheme.

The Conservation Advice Scheme is intended to complement the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme, which offers up to €50,000 for the refurbishment of vacant properties.

The National Built Heritage Service and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is running the scheme to provide grant support for the provision of expert conservation advice to private owners of vacant traditional farmhouses, who are availing of or considering the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

The aim of the scheme is to help owners of traditionally constructed farmhouses to understand the heritage value and potential of these structures and to prompt them to consider investments which could protect and enhance that value.

The Department of Housing has outlined what sort of farmhouses are eligible for the scheme, what the grant covers and how to apply.

Q. What sort of farmhouse is eligible?

A. Farmhouses which meet the following criteria are eligible to apply:

A farmhouse which is a protected structure.

An historic farmhouse located within a rural architectural conservation area.

A vernacular farmhouse that has no statutory protection.

Properties must be vacant for two years or more and built up to and including 2007.

Q. What sort of farmhouse is ineligible?

A. The following buildings are ineligible under the scheme:

Buildings in villages and towns.

Buildings where the intended purpose is commercial only.

Buildings in ruinous condition

Farm buildings.

Buildings where works have already commenced.

Q. What does the grant entail?

A. The grant covers the provision of expert advice on the repair and energy upgrade of traditional and vernacular farmhouses.

Any reuse proposal should respect the character and integrity of the original building, in particular taking into account the building layout, survival of historic features and the importance of the hearth in vernacular houses.

It does not cover costs associated with the design and specification of new-build additions.

Q. What does the grant cover?

A. The grant is 67% (two thirds) of eligible costs, up to a maximum grant of €5,000:

This covers the conservation report on the vacant traditional farmhouse.

Site survey and drawn measured survey of existing building to include mapping location of existing services.

Sketch plan outlining reuse proposal for building (to include mapping location of proposed services required). This element of the grant is capped at €500.

Costs associated with energy modelling, where appropriate, will also be considered.

Q. What is a vernacular building?

A. Vernacular farmhouses comprise modest homes often described as ‘cottages’ constructed using local materials and traditional techniques by ‘ordinary’ people using locally available materials such as thatch, stone, slate, earth, wattle and unsawn timber following long established folk traditions.

‘Traditionally constructed’ is taken, but not exclusively understood, to mean buildings constructed of solid masonry walls of stone or clay (or a combination of these materials), using lime or earth-based mortars, often with a lime or earthen-based render finish.

Q. What do you need for an application and how to apply?

A. Applicants must complete the application form, along with supporting documents, by 5pm on 31 July 2024.

Applicants must submit the application form and supporting documents to conservationadvicegrants@housing.gov.ie using the subject line Stream 2: Conservation Advice Grant Scheme for Vacant Traditional Farmhouses.

Alternatively, applicants may submit their application form by post to Stream 2: Conservation Advice Grant Scheme for Vacant Traditional Farmhouses, National Built Heritage Service, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, 1.06 Custom House, D01 W6X0.

Q. What are supporting documents?

A. Under the scheme, supporting documents include:

1. Proof of ownership.

2. Evidence of vacancy.

3. Site-location map.

4. Clear and current photograph(s) of the building.

5. A quotation to include a cost breakdown from your conservation professional. This may include the following: conservation report, as per provided template; pre-works energy analysis, site and building survey and reuse proposal sketch plan.

6. Tax reference details for yourself and your conservation professional.

7. Selected accredited conservation professional to provide evidence of any recent approved CPD in historic buildings, vernacular buildings and energy upgrading of traditional buildings.

8. Where selected professional has no conservation accreditation, a CV should be provided to include relevant conservation qualifications and demonstrated conservation experience.