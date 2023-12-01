There's been some big movement on the latest release of the top 10 bulls to breed replacements for the suckler herd which were released by the Irish Battle Breeding Federation (ICBF) this week.

The Aberdeen Angus breed moves into pole position when it comes to breeding replacements, with the Angus breed now occupying six of the top 10 spots.

We take a look at the new list below and take a closer look at some of the figures that have propelled them to the top.

Number 1: Kealkil Prime Lad

Taking the top spot is the Aberdeen Angus bull Kealkil Prime Lad. He moves up from third position in the September run and comes in with a massive €279 of a replacement index.

He has been mainly used in the dairy herd to date, with 7,592 dairy calving records and just 778 suckler calving records. He is +11.9kg for milk and -10.55 days for calving interval.

One of the new sub indices is days to slaughter and he is -21.71 days on this figure - way above the all-breed average of -1.39 days. He is available through Dovea Genetics and costs €12/straw.

Number 2: Turloughmore Magnificent

In the number two position is the Aubrac bull Turloughmore Magnificent.

This bull has been knocking on the door of the top replacement bulls for a while, having been in fourth position on the last run.

He has a replacement index of €250, along with a terminal index of €138. There are 4,509 dairy calvings and 1,283 suckler calvings currently in the database on this bull.

He is +2.5 for milk and -8.1 days for daughter calving interval. He is available through NCBC and costs €12/straw.

Number 3: Knottown Roy

Completing the top 3 is the Salers bull Knottown Roy. He occupied the top position for the last number of evaluation runs.

He has a replacement index of €232, along with +7.7kg milk figure and a -7.2 day daughter calving interval.

There are 3,162 suckler calving records and 558 dairy calving records in the ICBF database on this bull. He is available through NCBC and costs €12/straw.

Number 4: Tomschoice Lexicon

In fourth place is the Limousin bull Tomschoice Lexicon. Lexicon also features in the top 10 terminal bull list and comes in with a replacement index of €229, along with a milk figure of +9.4kg and a daughter calving interval of -2.04 days.

There are 781 suckler calving records in the database and 31 dairy calving records. He is available from World Wide Sires and costs €20/straw.

Number 5: Intelagri Matteo ET

Taking up fifth position on the top 10 replacement bull list is the Aberdeen Angus bull Intelagri Matteo ET.

He has a replacement index of €216, coupled with a milk figure of +6.1kg and a daughter calving interval figure of -8.96 days. His beef cow calving difficulty is just 1.5% on beef cows.

There is 4,085 suckler calving records and 25,557 dairy calving records on this bull in the ICBF database. He is available from NCBC and costs €14/straw.

Number 6: Dalriada Red Perfection

In sixth position is another Aberdeen Angus bull, Dalriada Red Perfection, a red Angus.

This bull has a replacement index of €216, along with a milk figure of +6.1kg and a daughter calving interval figure of -7.55 days.

He has a low days to finish figure of -21.83 days, along with a calving figure of +2.1%. There are 358 suckler calving records and 309 dairy calving records on this bull in the ICBF database. He is available through Bova AI and costs €10/straw.

Number 7: Westellen Diego M734

Taking up the number seven position is another Aberdeen Angus bull, Westellen Diego M734.

He has a replacement index of €213, along with a milk figure of +6.2kg and a daughter calving interval of -6.92 days.

There are 1,836 suckler calving records and 2,338 dairy calving records in the ICBF database. He is available from Bova AI and costs €10/straw.

Number 8: Swallowglen Jamie T771

In eighth position is the Aberdeen Angus bull Sallowglen Jamie T771, with a replacement index of €213 along with a milk figure of +8.5kg and a daughter calving interval figure of -8.83 days.

There are just 153 suckler calving records in the database on this bull, along with 1,534 dairy calving records. He is available through NCBC and costs €12/straw.

Number 9: Dauphin

In the number nine position is the Aubrac bull Dauphin.

No stranger to the top 10 list, he occupied eighth position on the last run. He has a replacement index of €191 along with a daughter milk figure of +6.9kg and a daughter calving interval of -3.11 days. He is available through Dovea Genetics and costs €12/straw.

Number 10: Coolrian Patriarch

Taking up the final spot on the top 10 list is the Aberdeen Angus bull Coolrian Patriarch.

A graduate from the ICBF Gene Ireland programme, this bull comes with a replacement index of €190. He has a milk figure of +5.6kg and a daughter calving interval figure of -5.8 days. His calving figure is 2.4%.

There are 248 suckler calving records and 3,557 dairy calving records in the ICBF database. He is available through NCBC and costs €12/straw.

