Overall senior commercial champion at FBD National Livestock Show 2024, owned by Michael Lynch.

In recent years, the commercial cattle show scene in Ireland has elevated itself to a standard admired across the world.

Many Irish-bred cattle have gone across the water and conquered the biggest shows in the UK.

On Sunday last, nearly 400 commercial cattle travelled to Tullamore, looking to become the next rising star.

Massive credit must go to those overseeing the livestock section in Tullamore. A special mention must go to Michael Dolan, who is set to retire as head of the commercial cattle section this year.

Michael has been the main driving force behind the commercial classes in Tullamore for 18 years and is responsible for its outstanding success to date. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

Tasked with judging the commercial cattle classes were David Faughnan, Pearse McNamee and Sean O'Brien.

Clinching the overall senior commercial championship was a stylish replacement heifer, bred and exhibited by Michael Lynch from Co Donegal.

Born in January 2023, this much-admired heifer is a daughter of Mereside Godolphin. Guiness, as she’s called, has been the star of the show scene in the northwest this summer, picking up several red ribbons and championships along the way.

Overall commercial calf champion at FBD National Livestock Show 2024, exhibited by Gavin McEnaney.

In the commercial calf section, overall champion went to Gavin McEnaney from Co Monaghan with his Limousin-cross heifer calf Crystal.

This fantastic five-month-old calf fought off some stiff competition to claim the prestigious award.

A daughter of the well-known Lodge Hamlet, this classy young lady has enjoyed success already this summer, winning the all-Ireland calf championship at Oldcastle Show in July.

Reserve title

The McKeon family from Co Longford was awarded the reserve senior commercial championship for their 18-month-old heifer Lola.

Winner of the no permanent teeth class, this powerful heifer has been in a good vein of form on the show circuit this summer.

To the delight of the McPadden family from Co Offaly, their January 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf was tapped out as reserve overall calf champion.

This is another promising young calf with a string of titles to her name this summer. This one is a daughter of Hazard VD Pannemeers.

For a full report from Sunday’s commercial cattle section, pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.