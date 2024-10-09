Looking back on the same time last year, most farms are in a much better position from a ground trafficability point of view. Even with recent rain, most farmers are reporting that stock are getting by fine, with little damage being done; with the fine spell of weather at the time of the Ploughing Championships having helped to firm things up.

A much more pressing issue for many will be the rapidly depleting amount of grass on farms. In the northwest, very little fertiliser was spread in the month of August, while those further south suffered from a lack of rainfall. This, rather than poor grazing conditions, will likely be the issue that will force farmers indoors with stock.

It’s important that enough grass is held over on paddocks for spring grazing. While it is great to keep stock out in the back end, grass is of more value in the months of February and March, when an early turnout to alleviate pressure on slurry and disease build up in calving pens. As a rule, overall farm cover should not dip below 550-600kg DM/ha, to ensure there is sufficient grass there for spring. If you are rapidly approaching this, then consider housing some older animals or finishing stock and leave weanlings out where possible.

William Treacy, Hackballscross, Co Louth

Despite some of the recent heavy rainfall, we are getting enough dry days in between to allow ground to soak out, meaning grazing conditions are reasonably good. If anything, the rain has pushed growth on a wee bit as we had struggled in September for moisture. Beef heifers have been housed for finishing, alongside some cull cows, and they are doing really well even this early on. The autumn-born bulls from 2023 have also been housed, and they are building up to ad-lib meal, with them currently on 5kg/head/day. I will make a call in the coming weeks whether to finish these or sell live. Weaning of the spring-born calves has commenced, and we are lucky to be able to complete this outdoors.

System: Suckler to beef

Soil Type: Free draining

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha): 963

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day): 41

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day): 43

Ger Mc Sweeney, Millstreet, Co Cork

We had 54mm of rainfall on Saturday, but with the rain being so intense, a lot of it simply ran off the surface. By and by, ground is holding up fairly well.

There are about three heavy covers left on the farm to graze, and once these are whipped off, I will likely be housing.

The bulls are currently being run in to the shed each day for a bite of silage and 1kg of meal. This will help them adjust better to being housed and avoid any setbacks, as I want to push bulls on now after the issues earlier in the year.

The heifers are still with their mothers, and I will keep these at grass a little longer as they are more settled than the bulls.

System : Suckler to weanling

Soil Type: Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha): 949

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day): 17

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day): 33

Shaun Diver, Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly

Weaning has commenced with the bull calves. Their dams have been housed, with the calves being housed behind them. The bulls are being turned out to grass by day and housed at night, receiving silage and meal indoors. The heifers are still running with their dams. The cows being housed has helped drop demand. Grazing conditions are still good, so we will aim to keep the heifer calves and our in-calf heifers out as long as grass supplies allow. Ewes will be turned out to the ram in the coming week or two. The early drafting of lambs this year has helped with the poorer grass growth, so ewes are in good condition overall. Ewe lambs were sheared a number of weeks ago and will be joined with a Charollais ram.

System : Suckler to beef

Soil Type: Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha): 930

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day): 38

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day): 34