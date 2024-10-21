Taking down temporary electric fences is good practice at the end of the grazing season. / Donal O'Leary

Grazing has come to an end on many farms. For others, some lighter stock will hopefully remain at grass until early November, if weather permits.

As fields are cleared of cattle, there are some jobs to consider while ground conditions remain relatively good for the time of year.

Outlined are five examples of such tasks.

1. Lime

Ground conditions are holding up in certain parts of the country, so give thought to liming grassland now.

It can take ground limestone four to six months to condition soil and correct pH. Therefore, applying 1t to 2t/acre in mid- to late October will set up swards for spring growth.

2. Cutting hedges and overhanging trees

Trim overgrown hedges and trees that are likely to earth electric fences or lodge on wire, causing it to sag and remove the tension.

The same goes with overhanging branches likely to break in high winds, breaking wire and posts in the process.

As ground conditions are holding up, it may be possible to get on to land now for trimming hedges and trees. Any cut timber can also be removed now.

If this job is overlooked and fences are damaged by fallen trees, a wet spring will prevent getting on field to carry out repairs, delaying turnout of stock.

3. Turn off water to drinking troughs

Once fields are cleared of cattle, turn off water to drinking troughs. Empty the troughs so that water in pipe lines is discharged. This prevents damage caused by freezing when temperatures drop.

4. Pick up temporary electric fencing kit

Collect all temporary electric fencing kit, such as posts, reels and battery fencers, from grazing paddocks.

Leaving fences erected over winter can lead to poly wires becoming brittle and prone to breaking when tensioned again.

Keep battery units and other fencing kit stored safely in sheds, ready for use next year. Service the battery units if needed, removing any corrosion on terminals and replacing damaged leads.

5. Remove creep feeders and meal troughs

Gather up creep feeders and meal troughs, then bring home and wash, then store in the shed. Don’t leave these feeders in fields over winter.

Cattle rubbing against feeders will remove galvanizing and paint. If left outdoors over winter, troughs and creep feeders will rust and perish.

Once feeders are removed, quickly rake to level any poached areas where troughs sat. Scatter some grass seed, give another light rake and leave to recover over winter.

Read more

Mild weather posing pneumonia risk to weanlings