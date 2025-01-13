Beef quotes are continuing to rise as we enter into the third week of trading for 2025.

Lower supplies of factory finished cattle and a big demand for beef has left processors no choice but to increase quotes this week, with some having to increase quotes by 10c/kg in order to get cattle.

Bullock quotes have risen to €5.75/kg and in cases €5.80/kg has been offered as a base price for bullocks this week.

Heifers have also moved up, with €5.90/kg now freely available in a number of plants for in-spec heifers.

Procurement managers are under huge pressure to get cattle this week.

Last week’s mart closures meant some factories processed a lot less cattle than they needed to in order to fill contracts, so they are looking to ramp up activity to regain lost time from the previous two weeks.

Flat deals

Everything is on the table, with agents willing to improve on quotes to get cattle.

Flat deals have become very popular in the last two weeks, with as high as €6.40/kg flat being paid for a big load of continental cattle this week.

Flat prices for Friesian bullocks are ranging from €5.70/kg to €5.90/kg, depending on the numbers involved.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg, depending on the factory.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh. Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.60/kg to €5.70/kg and over for young, fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €6.00/kg to €6.05/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved. Flat prices of €6.10/kg and over it is on the table where big numbers are involved.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.70/kg to €5.80/kg. Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €5.70/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.