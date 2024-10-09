This March 2023 Limousin heifer weighed 500kg and sold for €1340 (€2.68/kg)

Ballinasloe mart had a big entry of cattle for its general cattle sale last Wednesday. It was a busy week in the Galway town with the annual horse fair taking place ,but that didn’t take away from the numbers of sellers or customers in the mart last week.

Dry cows were in demand, with over €3/kg being paid for some top quality heavy dry cows in Thursday’s sale. A March 2018 born Shorthorn cow weighing 880kg sold for €2,320 (€2.64/kg).

Another March 2018 born Limousin cow weighing 805kg sold for €2,150 (€2.67/kg). Factory agents were hungry for well fleshed cows around the ring.

Top call went to an April 2022-born heifer weighing 635kg and selling for €2,450 (€3.86/kg). Another March 2022 born Limousin heifer weighing 710kg sold for €2,200 (€3.10/kg).

Breeding heifers were in big demand with suckler farmers and in calf heifer producers out in force seeking replacement heifers.

Ballinasloe mart is the latest mart to move over to the Irish Farmers Journal online bidding platform Martbids. Buyers and sellers should download the Martbids ap to their phones or log in to www.martbids.ie to view sales.

This June 2023 born Shorthorn heifer weighed 440kg and sold for €1150 (€2.61/kg)

This November 2023 born Limousin heifer weighed 405kg and sold for €1000 (€2.47/kg)

This March 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 545kg and sold for €1410 (€2.59/kg)

This February 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €1500 (€2.78/kg)

This March 2022 born Limousin heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €1440 (€2.46/kg)

This March 2023 born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 410kg and sold for €1100 (€2.68/kg)