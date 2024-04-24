Belgian Blue-cross calves remain the most numerous continental-cross calf at marts this week.

Dairy farmers’ preference for using shorter-gestation bulls at the tail end of the breeding season is becoming really evident in marts as the year moves into late April.

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database, eight out of every 10 calves were either Angus- or Hereford-crosses.

Almost half the calves sold in marts were Angus, while 32% were sired by Hereford bulls. Their lift in numbers came at the expense of Friesian bull calves and continental breeds.

Mart managers are reporting an increased demand from calf exporters for these beef-crosses and this, coupled with calmer sailing conditions, has contributed to prices holding firm.

Overall, the number of calves sold in marts was back 10% compared with last week and that fall-off in supply has helped keep prices steady too.

The average price of Angus-cross calves remained the same as last week at €110/head, while the Hereford-crosses improved over the week as they increased by €9/head to €118/head.

The number of calves under three weeks old in marts has fallen significantly and the market appears to have more demand for a stronger calf.

Angus-cross bull calves aged between three and six weeks old saw their price go up by €12/head to €148/head, while Angus-cross heifer calves were making €91/head, a slip of €2/head on last week.

Over half of these calves were weighed and bull calves averaged 61kg and heifers had an average weight of 58kg.

Friesian bull calf numbers continue to fade away as they dipped to 8% and prices were marginally up compared with last week. Most of those sold were between 21 and 42 days.

Prices went up €4/head for an average price of €62/head. There were weight records available for two-thirds of those Friesian bull calves, giving an average of 59kg.

After consistently accounting for 15% of calves traded all spring, the supply of continental-crosses fell to 12% this week with Belgian Blues the most numerous. Older-cross bull calves averaged €238/head, up €11 compared to last week.