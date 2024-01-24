This five-star August 2017-born Charolais-cross cow scanned eight months in calf and weighing 775kg sold for €3,000.

A dispersal sale of a 24-cow genuine suckler herd in Tuam Mart, Co Galway, on Monday met a vibrant trade, with aged cows selling to a top of €3,000 per head.

The cows on offer were mainly Limousin-bred with a handful of Charolais-cross cows and a single Blue-cross and Simmental-cross cow.

Cows were scanned in-calf to a Charolais bull with the majority seven to eight months in-calf and vaccinated for bovine viral diarrhoea and leptospirosis.

The average price of €2,214 per head was impressive, particularly when you consider cows were aged from five to 15 years of age.

Seven cows on the batch sold from €2,500 to €3,000, with these cows born from 2017 to 2019.

Another eight cows sold from €2,000 to €2,480, with cows in this price range also mainly younger and heavier cows. The pick of these was a 2009-born roan-coloured cow selling for €2,000.

The remainder of cows sold from €1,600 to €1,980, with lower-priced cows being older types born from 2009 to 2012.

Star ratings had no major influence on the sale, with eight rated as four star.

In pictures

This one-star Charolais-cross cow born April 2019, weighing 675kg and eight months in calf sold for €2,280.

This quality Limousin-cross two-star cow weighing 690kg, born May 2017 and eight months in calf sold for €2,760.

This two-star Limousin-cross cow weighing 620kg, born April 2017 and eight months in calf sold for €2,500.

This four-star Limousin-cross cow born April 2011, weighing 645kg and seven months in calf sold for €1,860.

Weighing 700kg, this Simmental-cross one-star cow born April 2017 and eight months in calf sold for €2,100.

Weighing 700kg, this Limousin-cross four-star cow born April 2011 and eight months in calf sold for €1,920.

This roan-coloured Limousin-cross cow aged 15 years in April, weighing 645kg and eight months in calf sold for €2,000.

This four-star March 2009-born Limousin-cross cow weighing 720kg, eight months in calf and light in one quarter sold for €1,600.

This March 2018-born one-star Charolais-cross cow weighing 815kg and seven and a half months in calf sold for €2,440.

This Belgian-Blue cross one-star cow weighing 695kg, born June 2012 and eight months in calf sold for €1,860.

This 700kg two-star Charolais-cross cow born July 2019 and eight months in calf sold for €2,200.

Weighing 610kg, this four-star cow born June 2019 and seven months in calf sold for €2,520.

This May 2019-born one-star Charolais-cross cow weighing 640kg and seven months in calf sold for €1,940.

Weighing 790kg, this one-star March 2018-born Charolais-cross cow seven months in calf sold for €2,480.

This three-star purebred Limousin cow weighing 655kg, born August 2018 and eight months in calf sold for €2,340.

Weighing 740kg, this two-star Limousin-cross cow born June 2017 and eight months in calf sold for €2,880.