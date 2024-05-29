This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 695kg sold for €1,540 (€2.22/kg).

As marts begin to quieten as we reach the summer slump, Sixmilebridge Mart in Co Clare enjoyed yet another busy sale last Saturday 25 May.

As always, there was strong demand for good-quality cattle and the divide between those better-quality lots is becoming increasingly evident by the day.

The cow trade has remained positive this week and in Sixmilebridge Mart, 500kg to 600kg cows topped with a Friesian cow weighing 580kg that sold for €1,380 (€2.38/kg).

Other high prices in this section saw a Belgian Blue cow weighing 530kg sell for €1,210 and a Charolais-cross weighing 575kg sell for €1,210.

In the 600kg to 700kg weight range, Friesian cows averaged €1.87/kg, while Limousin cows ranged from €2.30/kg to just shy of €3.00/kg, with a top price of €2,060 for a Limousin-cross weighing 695kg.

Lighter heifers were also a good trade, with a number of very well-bred Angus heifers averaging €2.90/kg, with Charolais- and Limousin-crosses coming in a little bit behind at €2.60/kg.

Heavier heifers weighing from 400kg to 500kg saw continental breeds average around 20c/kg higher and highlights here included a Limousin-cross weighing 465kg that sold for €1,430 (€3.08/kg).

In the 500kg to 600kg category, highlights included a Limousin-cross weighing 530kg selling for €1,790 (€3.38/kg and another Limousin weighing 515kg that sold for €1,690 (€3.28/kg).

Bullock trade

The bullock trade was very impressive, especially for the better-conformed continental lots.

In the 300kg to 400kg weight range, Aberdeen Angus bullocks typically averaged €2.70/kg, with Charolais dominating and averaging €3.60/kg.

In the 400kg to 500kg category, higher prices included a Charolais-cross weighing 450kg selling for €1,530, a Limousin-cross weighing 485kg selling for €1,470, a Simmental-cross weighing 455kg selling for €1,100 and a Hereford-cross weighing 433kg selling for €1,000.

Heavier bullocks from 500kg to 600kg were back slightly, but strong prices included a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 530kg selling for €1,580 (€2.98/kg) and a Speckled Park weighing 555kg that sold for €1,610 (€2.90/kg).

In pictures

This Hereford-cross cow born in April 2021 with her Limousin-cross calf at foot sold for €1,420.

This Hereford-cross cow born in March 2021 and weighing 785kg sold for €1,871 (€2.38/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in September 2022 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,330 (€3.97/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 570kg sold for €1,780 (€3.12/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in March 2013 and weighing 680kg sold for €1,720 (€2.53/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow born in March 2016 and weighing 580kg sold for €1,180 (€2.03/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born in September 2018 and weighing 740kg sold for €1,810 (€2.45/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 650kg sold for €1,460 (€2.25/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 755kg sold for €2,240 (€2.97/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in January 2021 and weighing 600kg sold for €1,530 (€2.55/kg).