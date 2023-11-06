Dingle Mart held its annual fat stock show and sale last weekend.

Dingle Mart held its annual fatstock show and sale on Saturday last and there was plenty of competition at the west Kerry venue, especially in the forward continental bullock and heifer classes.

After much deliberation, the judges settled on a 32-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 965kg as supreme champion and that animal went on to sell for a sale topping price of €3,220.

Reserve champion went to a 20-month-old Limousin-cross bullock that weighed 720kg and sold for €2,240.

Prices continued in a similar vein for the show cattle, with forward continentals coming close to or exceeding €3/kg. Appetite was good for traditional beef breeds too, with €2.50/kg to €2.75/kg available for these.

Exceeding expectations

Following the sale, mart manager Nelius McAuliffe said: “It’s always a good sign when you’ve a 100% clearance rate after a sale. and it definitely exceeded all expectations anyway. There was a blistering trade there across all classes in the fatstock.

"We had a factory buyer who was very anxious for stock and was paying a bit more than I was expecting, so hopefully that’s a sign beef prices are on the rise.

"We had really good demand for weanlings too. We had up to €2.10/kg paid for Friesian weanling bulls, so it’s always a good day when you see trade like that.”

Regular sale

While not hitting the same highs as the show and sale, trade bubbled along nicely in the regular sale.

Bucket-reared Friesian bull weanlings were making from €1.70/kg to €2.10/kg, while, at the upper end of the trade, 2023-born stock continental weanlings made from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.

Those prices were available across bulls and heifers and traditional beef breed weanlings made from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Similar to most other parts of the country, farmers on the Dingle peninsula are anxious to offload dry cows following the continuous rain over the last few months.

As a result, dry cows made up a good proportion of what was on offer and forward suckler cows dominated when it came to price, with up to €1,130 over the €/kg available at the top end for really heavy cows and for those that were going for further feeding - they were making €540 with their weight.

Prices for Friesian cows varied depending on their condition.

Parlour cows made from 80c/kg to €1.20/kg, while a selection of well-fleshed cows were making over up to and over €1.50/kg, but numbers hitting those upper reaches of the trade were small. Up to €350 with their weight was available for well-fleshed Frieisans.

In pictures

This 32-month-old Belgian blue-cross heifer weighed 965kg and sold for €3,220(€3.34/kg).

This 29-month-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 715kg and sold for €2,020 (€2.83/kg).

This 25-month-old Belgian blue-cross heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €2,180 (€3.63/kg).

This 21-month-old Hereford-cross bullock weighed 600kg and sold for €1,590 (€2.65/kg).

This 20-month-old Charolais-cross bullock weighed 640kg and sold for €1,610 (€2.52/kg).

This 21-month-old Charolais-cross bullock weighed 690kg and sold for €1,920 (€2.78/kg).

This 33-month-old Angus-cross bullock weighed 725kg and sold for €1,850 (€2.55/kg).

This 22-month-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 620kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.81/kg).

This 20-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 680kg and sold for €1,850 (€2.72/kg).

This 20-month-old Limousin-cross bullock weighed 720kg and sold for €2,240 (€3.11/kg).

This 25-month-old Limousin-cross bullock weighed 835kg and sold for €2,760 (€3.31/kg).

This 25-month-old Charolais-cross bullock weighed 760kg and sold for €2,350 (€3.09/kg).

Sean and Tadhg Halloran and their cousin Matthew receiving the cup for their prizewinning bullock from Dingle Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe at the recent fatstock show and sale at the west Kerry venue.

Dingle Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe presenting Paudie and Jack Quinn, Ballydavid, with their prize at the recent fatstock show and sale.

Tomás Bric, Ceathrúin an Phúca, Ceann Trá, Trá Lí, receiving the cup for his prizewinning heifer from manager Nelius McAuliffe at the fat stock show and sale in Dingle Mart.