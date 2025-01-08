This Charolais-cross cow born February 2015 and weighing 815kg sold for €2,200 (€2.69/kg).

Dowra Mart’s first mart after the Christmas break saw demand for all types of stock equal that, or even supersede, levels seen before Christmas.

Mart manager Terry McGovern commented: “Anything with flesh, be it cull cows, bullocks or heifers, saw fierce demand.

“While there were northern buyers active, it was mainly finishers that were purchasing forward stores and fleshed types.”

Light store heifers and heifer weanlings saw highs of €3.50/kg being paid, while good continental types and some suckler-bred non-continentals saw prices in the region of €3.20/kg and above being paid.

Sample prices included an Angus-cross weighing 245kg selling for €840 (€3.42/kg) and a Limousin-cross weighing 370kg selling for €1,290 (€3.48/kg).

Heavier heifers around the 500kg mark saw the demand mentioned above from feeders, though numbers were in relatively tight supply. Short-keep and finished types sold from €3.25/kg up to €3.44/kg.

Bullocks were more plentiful in numbers, with Terry noting that many finishers who had recently killed cattle were in the market for short-keep store types to be killed out of the shed this spring.

Bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg bracket contained a good deal of dairy-beef finished animals, with prices of €3.05/kg to €3.30/kg being paid for these sorts.

Bullocks between 600kg and 700kg sold between €3.30/kg and €3.50/kg, with a top price of €3.66/kg paid.

Heavy bullocks above 700kg saw a slight decrease in price per kilo to lighter bullocks, but prices were still nicely north of €3.25/kg, with the top price of the sale being an Angus bullock weighing 830kg selling for €2,760 (€3.32/kg).

Appetite for cull cows was similar to that of heifers and bullocks, with flesh dictating demand. A total of 80 cows, being mix of feeder and fleshed types, passed through the ring.

Young, well-finished continental types sold between €2.70/kg and €3.30/kg, while older or poorer grading lots sold below €2.70/kg, though these were in the minority.

In pictures

This Shorthorn-cross dry cow born April 2019 and weighing 665kg sold for €1,650 (€2.48/kg).

This Friesian dry cow born January 2020 and weighing 565kg sold for €1,100 (€1.95/kg).

This Limousin-cross dry cow born March 2012 and weighing 775kg sold for €2,140 (€2.76/kg).

This Limousin-cross dry cow born November 2020 and weighing 690kg sold for €2,360 (€3.42/kg).

This Simmental-cross dry cow born November 2021 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,640 (€3.28/kg).

This Charolais-cross dry cow born August 2018 and weighing 660kg sold for €1,790 (€2.71/kg).

This Simmental-cross dry cow born April 2020 and weighing 660kg sold for €1,860 (€2.81/kg).

This Limousin-cross dry cow born May 2015 and weighing 685kg sold for €2,180 (€3.18/kg).

This Limousin-cross dry cow born March 2018 and weighing 755kg sold for €2,500 (€3.31/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock born May 2024 and weighing 325kg sold for €850 (€2.61/kg).