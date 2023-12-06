These three Hereford-cross bullocks born February 2022 and weighing 517kg on average sold for €1,320/head (€2.55/kg).

Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly general cattle sale on Tuesday last, with trade for forward-type stores and slaughter-fit cattle meeting a brisk trade.

Feedlot buyers were active for both bullocks and heifers for short-keep finishing, with prices dependent on kill-out potential and flesh cover.

Dairy beef cattle made up the majority of the drystock section, with the largest cohort being spring 2022-born bullocks and heifers.

Bullocks

In the bullock section, short-keep or slaughter-fit cattle 450kg to 500kg traded for €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg in the main, with bullocks carrying a greater fat cover and better shape seeing the upper end of this price range.

Poorer grading cattle or those with a poor weight for age sold closer to the €2/kg mark, with the majority of these being dairy beef origin.

Sample prices included a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 517kg selling for €1,330 (€2.46/kg), with a group of three Angus-cross bullocks weighing 517kg selling for €1,250 (€2.42/kg).

Lighter bullocks were a tougher trade, with many lots selling for €2.00/kg to €2.20/kg, again these being mostly dairy-bred stock that were spring 2022-born.

Heifers

Heifer trade was on par with that of the steers, with short-keep or finished heifers close to the 500kg mark seeing the highest demand.

Dairy beef heifers sold for €2.10/kg to €2.30/kg in the main, with a smaller pool of continental suckler-bred stock selling for €2.40/kg and above.

Sample prices in the heifers included a Limousin-cross weighing 485kg selling for €1,300 (€2.68/kg), with a trio of Angus-cross heifers weighing 430kg selling for €1,000/head (€2.32/kg).

One-hundred cull cows, a higher number than normal for the time of year, sold from €1.00/kg to €2.00/kg for dairy cows, with the lower price for parlour fresh cows lacking flesh. Top price in the cull cow section was a Simmental-cross weighing 830kg selling for €1,870 (€2.25/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2022 and weighing 460kg sold for €1,220 (€2.65/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2022 and weighing 485kg sold for €1,300 (€2.68/kg).

This pair of Simmental-cross heifers born April 2022 and weighing 420kg on average sold for €1,050/head (€2.50/kg).

This Shorthorn-cross heifer born May 2022 and weighing 435kg sold for €960 (€2.20/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 400kg sold for €900 (€2.25/kg)

This pair of Aubrac-cross heifers born April 2022 and weighing 378kg sold for €810/head (€2.14/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 345kg sold for €690 (€2/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born May 2022 and weighing 375kg sold for €880 (€2.34/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross bullocks weighed 410kg on average and sold for €930/head (€2.26/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock born March 2021 and weighing 730kg sold for €1,720 (€2.35/kg).