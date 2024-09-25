This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born April 2022 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,630 (€3.02/kg).

Portumna Mart’s weekly general cattle sale saw bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg greatest in numbers, with top-quality bullocks selling on average for €2.78/kg, up 2c/kg on last week, while below-average bullocks sold at 70c/kg less than this.

Forward store or lighter finished types were the real cream of the sale, with top-quality bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg selling to an average of €3.11/kg, up 14c/kg.

Heavy bullocks were lower in numbers, with prices down between 7c and 17c/kg, with bullocks in the top third selling for €2.76/kg.

Farmer demand dominated the heifer ring. Light heifers from 350kg to 400kg saw a marginal increase for average- and lesser-quality types, with prices up 5c to 8c/kg on these, with a slip of 8c/kg for top-quality lots.

A similar trend was seen in heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg, with average and below-average heifers up 6c to 14c/kg on the week prior, while top-quality lots slipped by 1c/kg.

Heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket saw an increase in price throughout quality, with heifers in the top third selling for €2.92/kg, up 5c/kg, while average and below-average heifers were up 11c to 12c/kg on last week.

In pictures

This Angus-cross bullock born April 2022 and weighing 545kg sold for €1,550 (€2.84/kg).

This batch of five Friesian bullocks born October 2022 and weighing 508kg on average sold for €1,220 (€2.40/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born August 2022 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,350 (€2.70/kg).

This pair of Angus and Limousin-cross heifers born April 2023 and weighing 365kg sold for €880 (€2.41/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 570kg sold for €1,730 (€3.04/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 600kg sold for €1,670 (€2.78/kg).