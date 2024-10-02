This Charolais-cross bull born January 2024 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,310 (€3.36/kg).

There was a strong demand for both bull and heifer weanlings in GVM Tullamore for its weekly weanling sale.

A small entry of lighter 150kg to 250kg bulls sold from €350 to €750, averaging €557, which is up €31/head on the September 2023 average.

The largest entry of bulls was in the 250kg to 350kg category. These bulls sold from €520 to €1,200, averaging €930/head, up €107/head on 2023.

Bulls weighing 350kg to 450kg were also in strong demand, selling from €660 to €1,530 and averaging €1,200/head. These bulls were up €170/head on 2023.

A slightly smaller entry of 450kg-plus bulls saw a 100% clearance and prices ranged from €1,130 to €1,630. This small section averaged €1,436/head, up €88/head on 2023.

In the heifer ring, demand was high from both online and ringside bidders.

Lighter heifers weighing 150kg to 250kg sold from €530 to €700, averaging €653/head, up €89/head on 2023. Heifers from 250kg to 350kg sold from €490 to €1,090 and averaged €816/head, up €29/head on 2023.

It was the 350kg to 450kg heifers that had the largest entry and best clearance rate, with prices ranging from €600 to €1,400 and averaging €1,104, up €126/head on 2023.

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bull born December 2023 and weighing 380kg sold for €1,270 (€3.34/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born December 2023 and weighing 450kg sold for €1,450 (€3.22/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born November 2023 and weighing 465kg sold for €1,390 (€2.99/kg).

This Charolais bull born February 2024 and weighing 330kg sold for €1,140 (€3.45/kg).

This Angus-cross bull born January 2024 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,150 (€2.84/kg).

This Simmental bull born September 2023 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,400 (€3.08/kg).