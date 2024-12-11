This Charolais-cross heifer born June 2023 and weighing 470kg sold for €1,670 (€3.45/kg).

Roscommon Mart’s special heifer sale last Friday saw 330 heifers and 46 cull cows pass through the ring, with a 95% clearance overall and an average price paid of €3.18/kg for heifers.

Mart manager Tony Conry said: “Trade was very strong, but it has been all back end. We had 316 heifers out of 330 sold, with a good portion of heavy heifers for factories and butchers present for sale. Numbers will wane off now for the next month or so and pick up again later in January.”

Light store heifers were in fierce demand. “It’s mainly farmer buyers for these types. Farmers who have gotten on well recently in factories are back around the ring again for stores,” he said.

Heifers

Heifers weighing 350kg to 400kg averaged in at €3.28/kg. Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket made up 30% of the animals on offer, with farmer buyers dominating, though factory agents were also competing for some on the upper end of this weight.

Heifers in this weight class averaged €3.29/kg, with those in the top third averaging €3.64/kg, with the bottom third of heifers averaging €2.91/kg, a 73c/kg difference.

Forward store-type heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket saw demand from all sides, with farmers, factory agents and northern buyers all vying for stock.

Price per kilo was easier than their lighter counterparts, with an average price of €3.09/kg being paid.

Close on 30 heavy heifers above 600kg saw demand from exporters and factory agents, with €3.13/kg being paid on average. Top-quality prime heifers with quality assurance sold to an average of €3.13/kg, while lesser types or store heifers averaged €2.83/kg.

Cull cows

Cull cow prices were on par with the week before, with just a 1c/kg rise on the average of €2.45/kg. Well-fleshed continental cows were in hot demand and though heavy cows were not present in big numbers, buyers were still willing to give €3/kg and above for quality, young cows.

Top price of the sale overall was a 2021-born Charolais-cross cow weighing 710kg selling for €2,340 (€3.06/kg).

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer born April 2023 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,710 (€3.11/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 570kg sold for €1,770 (€3.11/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born August 2023 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,340 (€2.95/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,590 (€2.89/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born April 2023 and weighing 465kg sold for €1,540 (€3.31/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born April 2011 and weighing 730kg sold for €1,790 (€2.45/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born May 20214 and weighing 745kg sold for €1,950 (€2.62/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,780 (€3.18/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2024 and weighing 655kg sold for €2,250 (€3.44/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 610kg sold for €2,000 (€3.28/kg).