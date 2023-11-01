This Limousin-cross heifer calf born April 2023 and weighing 290kg sold for €1,400 (€4.83/kg).

Trade around the ring in Balla Mart for the Tuesday weanling sale showed the effects of the tough grazing year on calves, as lighter weanlings have started to appear around the ring.

The majority of heifer calves are weighing below 300kg with bull calves in the main between 300kg and 350kg.

While there was a lull in exporter demand, farmers dominated the trade, with the pre-sale show bringing some quality lots to the yard.

Mart manager Stephen Hannon noted: “We had a yard of quality farmer type calves, with very sale-able calves on show.”

Bull calves

One-hundred bull calves between 200kg and 300kg went under the hammer and averaged €3.02/kg, down 4c/kg on the week prior.

The top third of bulls in this weight band averaged €3.42/kg, down 14c/kg on the week previous, with the bottom third up 11c/kg on last week to record an average of €2.59/kg.

Bulls between 300kg and 400kg saw a dip again of 11c/kg on the week previous to sell at an average of €2.99/kg.

Top-quality bulls of this weight bracket sold to an average of €3.47/kg, while lesser-quality lots sold to €2.53/kg of an average, down 5c/kg on last week.

A small number of bulls above 400kg saw a positive increase in price of 5c/kg to record an average of €2.92/kg, with the top third selling at €3.26/kg and lesser types selling to €2.55/kg, up 22c/kg on last week.

Heifers

Activity around the heifer ring was slightly behind that of the bull calves, though quality cattle were rewarded in price with lighter or poorer quality stock penalised on price.

Heifer calves between 200kg and 300kg made up the majority of the heifers, with an average of €2.88/kg recorded for this weigh bracket, down 6c/kg on last week.

The top third of heifers saw a good lift of 17c/kg this week, according to Martbids analysis, with a healthy average of €3.46/kg recorded.

Lesser-quality and lighter calves found trade on the tougher end, with an average of €2.31/kg recorded.

It was a similar case for heifers above 300kg, with quality again rewarded.

Top-quality heifers traded to an average of €3.55/kg, up 9c/kg on the week prior.

The average price recorded for heifer weanlings in this weight band was €2.89/kg, down 13c/kg on the week before, with the bottom third of heifers cut further at 17c/kg below last week’s trade, selling to an average of €2.33/kg.

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer calf born June 2023 and weighing 290kg sold for €920 (€3.17/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer calf born March 2023 and weighing 255kg sold for €700 (€2.75/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull born April 2023 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,275 (€3.81/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born April 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €990 (€2.83/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born May 2023 and weighing 305kg sold for €1,110 (€3.64/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull calf born April 2023 and weighing 275kg sold for €1,000 (€3.64/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull calf born May 2023 and weighing 345kg sold for €1,350 (€3.91/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull calf born April 2023 and weighing 300kg sold for €1,060 (€3.21/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull calf born April 2023 and weighing 325kg sold for €1,060 (€3.21/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull calf born April 2023 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,100 (€3.28/kg).