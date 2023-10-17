Bad weather didn't hinder the quality of stock on offer in Cahersiveen for Iveragh Co-op Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale.

Try as it might, heavy rain didn’t dampen prices in Cahersiveen for Iveragh Co-op Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale.

As ever in the south Kerry venue, Charolais and Limousin dominated the numbers in the lairage and there was no shortage of bidders both ringside and online.

Given the nature of the ground in the area, spring-born systems wouldn’t be as plentiful compared with autumn calving and unlike most marts, this would be a quieter time of year in terms of weanling sales.

There were 240 cattle on offer - a reflection of the gradual decline of suckler numbers in the area over the last few years, resulting in numbers for sale back about 100 head compared with last year.

'Exceptional quality'

A 97% clearance rate spoke volumes about the trade and, afterwards, mart manager Mike Kissane said: "There was exceptional quality and heifers probably did better than bulls, the best of them made from €3.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

"All were going for further feeding and it was similar with the bulls. There was only 20 went for export. Bulls for the most part made from €3.30/kg back to €2.80/kg.

"I suppose something that stood out today was that calves that were weaned and on feed had a distinctive price advantage over those that weren’t.

"The weaned calf had a huge advantage for the buyer and online buyers especially, they want to know if an animal's weaned.”

In pictures

These March 2023-born Limousin-cross heifers weighed 282kg and sold for €870 (€3.09/kg).

This January 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €950 (€2.75/kg).

These April 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 365kg and sold for €1,180 (€3.23/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bull was champion of the show and sale, he weighed 405kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.21/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 370kg and sold for €1,110 (€3/kg).

This January 2023-born Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 470kg and sold for €1,410 (€3/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 450kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.11/kg).

This january2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,100 (€3.14/kg).

This November2022-born Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 460kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.04/kg).

These January 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 390kg and sold for €1,160 (€2.97/kg).

This March 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 380kg and sold for €1,160 (€3.05/kg).

These March 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 355kg and sold for €990 (€2.79/kg).

These March 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 383kg and sold for €1,130 (€2.95/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 290kg and sold for €900 (€3.10/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 290kg and sold for €900 (€3.10/kg).

This February 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 310kg and sold for €950 (€3.07/kg).

Stephen McCarthy, inchintrea, cahersiveen with his best pair of bull weanlings at Iveragh cooperative marts spring-born weanling show and sale. sponsor Maurice Collins of O'Leary,Collins ets and mart chairman, Neily O'Shea.

Michael O'Sullivan, Inchiboy, Mastergehey with his heifer who won champion heifer weanling at Iveragh cooperative marts spring-born weanling show and sale with sponsor Maurice Collins of O'Leary,Collins ets and mart chairman, Neily O'Shea.