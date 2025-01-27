There was steady demand for Friesian bull calves at this week's calf sale in Bandon Mart.

Calf numbers held firm in Bandon Mart this week, with 280 going through the ring.

West Cork was spared the brunt of storm Éowyn, but strong winds throughout Sunday evening continued across the morning and some farmers may have decided to wait a week before selling.

The majority of Friesian bull calves over three weeks of age and weighing over 60kg were generally making from €130 to €170.

Compared with the same time last year, prices for them seem to be running ahead by about €20 to €40/head.

Heavier bull calves in the same age range sold for over €200. A share of Friesian bulls over six weeks old but in a similar weight range made from €40 to €70. Other Friesian bulls the same age but TB tested were making up to €260.

Angus challenging numbers

It’s early in the season, but judging on this week’s sale, Angus are already challenging Friesians when it comes to the number of calves on offer.

Demand for them has remained firm, but is back a fraction on what it was in early December and comparing with the sale at the end of January last year, the top end of Angus wasn’t hitting the same heights.

That said, those high prices in 2024 were mainly paid for those over 80kg and they weren’t available in the same numbers this week.

Those that were close to that mark made from €300 to €375, but the bulk of Angus-cross calves tended to make between €240 and €300.

Hereford-cross calves were smaller in number this week, but tracked close to Angus-cross prices. Lighter Angus- and Hereford-crosses were making similar money to Friesian bull calves.

There was a larger selection of continental-crosses available and they were the star attractions when it came to prices, with up to €540 available for these.

What was of note was that while there appeared to be a bit more going for the lighter continentals, the sale-topping prices seemed to be similar to most other years.

In pictures

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€19 to €17 weighed 74kg and sold for €180.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €58 weighed 72kg and sold for €240.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€3 to -€41 weighed 62kg and sold for €140.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 69kg and sold for €250.

These three-week-old Simmental-cross bull calves weighed 86kg and sold for €370.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 79kg and sold for €375.

These one-month-old Belgian-Blue-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €106 to €111 weighed 63kg and sold for €315.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €113 to €138 weighed 65kg and sold for €380.

These five-week-old Charolais-cross heifer calves with CBVs of €153 and €177 weighed 10kg and sold for €500.

This one-month-old Charolais-cross bull calf with a CBV of €173 weighed 112kg and sold for €540.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 88kg and sold for €320.

These one-month-old Speckled Park-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €46 to €71 weighed 104kg and sold for €400.

This one-month-old Speckled Park-cross heifer with a CBV of €44 weighed 92kg and sold for €385.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€44 to €18 weighed 57kg and sold for €160.

These one-month-old Charolais-cross bull calves weighed 86kg and sold for €525.

This five-week-old Blonde d'Aquitaine-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €125 weighed 62kg and sold for €325.

These five-week-old Blonde d'Aquitaine-cross heifers with CBVs of €113 and €148 weighed 50kg and sold for €295.

This six-week-old Blonde d'Aquitaine-cross bull calf weighed 79kg and sold for €425.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 62kg and sold for €250.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €61 to €120 weighed 62kg and sold for €240.

These two-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 58kg and sold for €250.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 115kg and sold for €380.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€48 to -€39 weighed 69kg and sold for €160.

This two-month-old Friesian-cross bull calf with a CBV of -€47 weighed 107kg and sold for €230.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €69 weighed 47kg and sold for €155.

These seven-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs of €44 and €56 weighed 63kg and sold for €310.