This January 2023 born Limousin heifer weighed 608kg and sold for €1,800 (€2.96/kg).

There was a large entry of almost 300 cattle at last Friday’s weekly sale of cattle in Donegal Livestock mart which included a show and sale of weanlings. Exporters and large finisher buyers drove the trade with some exceptional prices being paid for the top quality weanlings in the sale.

A few heifers crossed the €5/kg with the top price of €2020 being paid for an April 2024 born Belgian blue heifer weanling weighing 336kg (€6.01/kg). Heavy Charolais bulls where in demand with farmer finishers having the upper hand when it came to buying these.

One of the top prices was €1770 being paid for an October 2023 born Charolais bull weighing 486kg (€3.64/kg). A number of Belgian Blue bull weanlings weighing 400-500kg crossed the €1800/ head mark. A number of red Limouisn bull weanlings crossed the €4/kg mark with exporters driving the trade for red limousin cattle.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal Mart manager Eimear McGuiness said “ We had a super yard of weanlings here last Friday which were a credit to our local farmers. Good weanlings are an exceptional trade. The export trade remains the key driver of weanling prices with big demand for weanlings in the 300-400kg weight bracket.

This March 2024 born Limousin heifer weanling weighed 305kg and sold for €1,220 (€3.99/kg).

This January 2024 born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 438kg and sold for €1,430 (€3.26/kg).

This February 2024 born Belgian Blue heifer weanling weighed 358kg and sold for €1,480 (€4.13/kg).

This January 2024 born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 422kg and sold for €1,480 (€3.51/kg).

This April 2024 born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 462kg and sold for €1,720 (€3.72/kg).

This January 2024 born Limousin heifer weanling weighed 406kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.55/kg).