Factories have moved to apply pressure to the beef trade with some dropping quotes by 5c/kg this week. The move has further frustrated winter finishers who are losing money hand over fist on cattle bought last autumn.

Over 32,000 extra cattle have been processed in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 with projections for supplies to get very tight into the summer. IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said market conditions are favorable, with no justification for the negative propaganda coming from factories and their agents.

“Farmers should reject the unfounded negativity on beef price. Demand is strong and will only increase as supplies tighten.

“Despite attempting to offer lower quotes, when pushed factories are freely paying an extra 10 to 15c/kg to secure cattle to fill lucrative contracts,” he said.