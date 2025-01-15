Beef prices have broken records this week, with quotes of as high as €6.45/kg being paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers being sold through factory groups.

General quotes this week range from €5.75-€5.80/kg for bullocks and €5.85-€5.95/kg for heifers. Factory agents are also driving the mart trade to new levels, buying any finished cattle they can get their hands on in marts this week.

The Scottish beef price has now hit £6/kg (€7.59/kg including VAT) which is still over €1/kg ahead of the Irish price. Beef prices across Europe have also increased in recent weeks, with R3 steers in Germany hitting €6.43/kg.

What’s driving it

It goes back to simple supply and demand principles. On the supply side, high live exports in 2023 and 2024 means there are fewer animals on the ground available for slaughter.

This, coupled with the fact that the suckler herd is in severe decline with 45,000 fewer calves registered in 2024 means less beef cattle.

Last week’s kill was 4,000 head behind the same week in 2024.

Carcase weights are also becoming a big issue for factories, with very light carcases not amounting to big volumes of beef to sell, regardless of the number of animals processed.

On the demand side, supermarkets are reporting a bumper Christmas sales period, with some supermarkets reporting beef sales up 15%.

The recent cold spell also saw a spike in mince and stewing cuts as shoppers turned to beef and hearty meals when temperatures dropped.

This has meant a clear out of any post-Christmas supplies and left chillers empty at the beginning of 2025.