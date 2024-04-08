Weather is having a negative impact on the mood on beef farms at the moment and factory agents aren’t doing a lot to lift it, with quotes remaining at a similar level to last week’s this week.

There has been a little movement at the bottom of the range of quotes coming up in line with the rest, but it’s mainly a case of as you were for most factories this week.

Bullocks are working off quotes between €5.10/kg and €5.20/kg, while heifers are working off €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg.

Foyle Meats in Donegal continues to be out in front with its quote of €5.30/kg for bullocks killing out between 300kg and 400kg, while its quote for heifers in the same carcase weight range comes in at €5.35/kg this week.

Bulls

The young bull trade is also steady this week, with €5.40/kg on the table for U grading young bulls.

R grading bulls are being quoted at €5.25/kg to €5.35/kg, while O and P grading bulls are being paid out at 10c/kg less.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg base price, with the 12c/kg in-spec bonus being added in along with grading for the final price.

Cull cows

Cull cows also remain a very solid trade. U grading suckler cows are still top of the market, with €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg being paid for good-quality, young, well-fleshed cows this week.

R grading cows are a similar trade to last week and are working off €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg, with O grading suckler cows coming in at €4.40/kg, while P grading cows are working off €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Across the water in Britain, the cow kill has tightened and this has meant cow prices have increased in recent days.

Back home, Good Herdsman is quoting €6.05/kg for an all-in organic price for an R grade animal this week for in-spec cattle. This price is rising to €6.10/kg at the end of the month.