Factories continue to talk down the beef trade this week, but they aren’t getting it all their own way, with a kickback from some at last week’s attempts to pull quotes.

Some factories had tried to get quotes back to €5.10/kg for bullocks last week, but have softened their approach this week, with many still on €5.15/kg for in-spec bullocks. Heifers are working off €5.20/kg, with €5.25/kg on offer in some locations.

Under-24-month bulls are working off €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg for U grading bulls. R grading bulls are being quoted at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg.

O grading bulls are being quoted at €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg, while P grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg in some factories this week and this depends on weight and fat score of these poorer-quality black and white bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a €5.15/kg base price. This is before the 12c/kg in-spec bonus is applied, along with any grading bonuses or penalties.

Cow trade

Cows continue to be the highlight of the trade, with €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg on the table in some outlets for well-fleshed U grading cows.

R grading cows are working off €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg in the main, with O grading suckler cows coming in at €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg.

P+3 cows are being bought at €4.30/kg in some plants.

Solid demand

Industry sources would suggest that beef demand is pretty solid at the moment, with grilling and barbecue season ready to kick off in May.

This week marks the start of 'Great British Beef Week' across the water and is expected to drive demand in the next few weeks.

Prices eased a little in the UK over the last seven to 10 days, with shorter weeks due to Easter holidays playing into factories' hands and tipping the supply-demand curve in their favour.

Prime bullocks and heifers have seen the most price pressure, with cows still in very good demand and improving in price in contrast with the prime cattle.

Prices in Northern Ireland have also steadied, despite factories' efforts to reduce quotes.