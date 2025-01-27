While storm Éowyn caused huge disruption to the country on Friday, it hasn’t managed to disrupt the beef trade, with quotes remaining in a very positive place for cattle booked in for processing this week.

A number of processors had to cancel Friday’s kill on the back of a red weather warning preventing staff from travelling to work.

Some factories that could do so opened on Saturday to work through some of the cattle that were due to be processed on Friday.

Finished cattle numbers remain tight, with agents having to up the bar again this week to get cattle across the line.

Bullocks are working off a base quote of €5.85/kg to €5.90/kg, with heifers at €5.95/kg to €6.05/kg. Base quotes of €6.10/kg have also been paid for heifers to get deals across the line.

Flat deals

Prices of as high as €6.60/kg flat are being paid for big loads of continental cattle this week.

Several deals have been done for O grading Aberdeen Angus heifers at €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg flat.

Flat prices for Friesian bullocks of as high as €6.10/kg are available, depending on the numbers involved.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, depending on the factory.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €5.15/kg to €5.25/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh. Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.70/kg to €5.90/kg and over for young, fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices of €6.30/kg and over it is on the table where big numbers are involved.

R grading bulls are coming in at €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.80/kg to €5.90/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €5.90/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.