Factory agents and feeders fought it out for finished cattle at Friday's special bullock sale. \ Odhran Ducie

Roscrea Mart was the place to be for both buyers and sellers for bullocks on Friday, with a big entry of bullocks for its annual January fatstock show and sale.

Top call of the day went to the champion bullock from James Stanley. The March 2021-born Belgian Blue bullock weighed 1,130kg and sold for €4,200 (€3.72/kg).

The big money didn’t stop there, with the reserve champion bullock also crossing the €4,000 barrier as well. The reserve champion bullock was also a Belgian Blue. He weighed 1,095kg and sold for €4,100 (€3.74/kg).

The general run of the trade was €3/kg for the good-quality continental bullocks, with the tops heading closer to €3.50/kg.

Huge crowds turned up for the Roscrea fatstock sale in Co. Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Factories were out in force again, hoovering up any slaughter-fit cattle, with a lot of feedlot buyers also anxious for stock.

Northern Ireland-based feeders and factory agents were also in action buying forward store bullocks for export.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Harty said: “It was another great trade today, with the heavy bullocks being an exceptional trade."

Check out some of the top prices in the videos below

This March 2021-born Belgian Blue bullock weighed 1,130kg and sold for €4,200 (€3.72/kg).

This March 2021-born bullock weighed 1,095kg and sold for €4,100 (€3.74/kg).

This pair of March 2022-born Limousin bullocks weighed 822kg and sold for €2,880 (€3.50/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,720 (€3.68/kg).

This October 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 775kg and sold for €2,670 (€3.45/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 775kg and sold for €2,580 (€3.33/kg).

This September 2021-born Limousin bullock sold for €2,560 (€3.03/kg).

This November 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 805kg and sold for €2,520 (€3.13/kg).

One of the best prices in the sale was paid for this March 2022 Hereford bullock weighing 830kg selling for €2,360 (€2.84/kg). This bullock was sold by 14-year-old Shinrone farmer Raymond Dockery, who reared the bullock from a calf.