Elphin mart had over 400 cattle through the rings between heifers and weanlings at last Wednesday's special heifer sale. There was a “very good” trade for the cattle on offer at Elphin Mart on Wednesday, manager at Elphin Ciarán Lynch said.
“Exporters buying for feedlots and shipping had a strong presence around the ring and there was a high demand for big bulls.
“There is a good trade for quality cattle,” Lynch added.
Weanlings
Weanling bulls weighing 300-400kg averaged €3.22/kg, with the top third of these making €3.67/kg, a 10c increase on last week’s figures.
Heifers in the 400-500kg category averaged €2.85/kg, with the upper end reaching €3.11/kg.
Topping the sale was a June 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighing 685kg, coming in at €2,280 (€3.33/kg).
This May 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,280 (€3.08/kg).
This February 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €2,220 (€3.29/kg).
This July 2021-born Charlaois bullock weighed 710kg and sold for €2,180 (€3.07/kg).
This March 2022-born pedigree Limousin heifer weighed 560kg and sold for €2,140 (€3.82/kg).
This March 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighing 700kg sold for €2,120 (€3.03/kg).
This May 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighed 500kg made €1,600 (€3.20/kg).
This April 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighed 530kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.30/kg).
The next sale in Elphin Mart is Monday next at 6pm.
