Exporters buying for feedlots and shipping had a strong presence around the ring at Elphin Mart on Wednesday.

Elphin mart had over 400 cattle through the rings between heifers and weanlings at last Wednesday's special heifer sale. There was a “very good” trade for the cattle on offer at Elphin Mart on Wednesday, manager at Elphin Ciarán Lynch said.

“Exporters buying for feedlots and shipping had a strong presence around the ring and there was a high demand for big bulls.

“There is a good trade for quality cattle,” Lynch added.

Weanlings

Weanling bulls weighing 300-400kg averaged €3.22/kg, with the top third of these making €3.67/kg, a 10c increase on last week’s figures.

Heifers in the 400-500kg category averaged €2.85/kg, with the upper end reaching €3.11/kg.

Topping the sale was a June 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighing 685kg, coming in at €2,280 (€3.33/kg).

This May 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,280 (€3.08/kg).

This February 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €2,220 (€3.29/kg).

This July 2021-born Charlaois bullock weighed 710kg and sold for €2,180 (€3.07/kg).

This March 2022-born pedigree Limousin heifer weighed 560kg and sold for €2,140 (€3.82/kg).

This March 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighing 700kg sold for €2,120 (€3.03/kg).

This May 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighed 500kg made €1,600 (€3.20/kg).

This April 2022-born Charlaois heifer weighed 530kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.30/kg).

The next sale in Elphin Mart is Monday next at 6pm.