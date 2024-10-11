Calves being judged in the Limousin class

The champion weanling pictured with judge Darragh McManus and seller Andy Lohan.

Carrigallen mart had a big entry of over 500 weanlings at last Saturday’s special weanling bull show and sale.

The sale is always highly anticipated in the region with some of the top suckler weanling producers targeting the sale with their best weanlings.

The sale didn’t disappoint with a top call of €2300 being paid for a January 2024 born Charoalis bull weanling weighing 420kg for local producer Andy Lohan.

The calf was bred by the Progressive Genetics sire Grangewood Royal Oak. Top quality bull weanlings in the 300-400kg weight bracket crossed the €4/kg barrier on a number of occasions with average bull weanlings in the same weight bracket coming in at €3.30-€3.80/kg.

Exporters were very active for Limousin weanlings on the day. Heavy bulls were in demand from farmer and feedlot finishers with lots of interest in bulls in the 400-500kg weight bracket from these customers.

This January 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 420kg and sold for €2300 (€5.48/kg).

This February 2024 born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 500kg and sold for €1960 (€3.92/kg).

This February 2024 born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 420kg an sold for €1950 (€4.64/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais bull weighed 595kg and sold for €1900 (€3.19/KG).

This December 2013 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 545kg and sold for €1890 (€3.47/kg).

This October 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 460kg and sold for €1890 (€4.11/kg).

This Saturday, it’s the turn of the heifer weanlings with a number of high-end AI bred weanlings entered for the sale which includes over 500 entries.

Carrigallen mart manager said “We have had a of enquires for Saturday’s sale and if it’s anything like last weekend’s bull weanling trade, we will be very happy. The sale will be streamed live on the Irish Farmers Journal online bidding platform Martbids.ie and buyers must contact the mart for pre-approval to buy prior to the sale."