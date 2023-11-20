Balla Mart was once again the location for Walter Brennan’s annual in-calf heifer sale, now in its 16th year.

A total of 46 Belgian Blue, Limousin, Charolais and Simmental-cross heifers went under the hammer of auctioneer Ray Clarke, with a full clearance witnessed on the night.

The top price was a May 2021-born Limousin-cross heifer, which weighed in at 775kg. She scanned in-calf to a sexed female straw of Bova AI bull Loyal.

After a flurry of online and ringside bids, the heifer was eventually knocked down at a record price for Balla Mart of €7,200. The top price for last year's sale was €5,250.

In total, five heifers sold for over €5,000, with an additional five selling for between €4,000 and €4,999.

Over half the heifers on offer on the night (26) sold for between €3,000 and €3,999, with the remaining 10 heifers selling for below €3,000. The average of the sale came to €3,543/head.

This Limousin-cross heifer, due in December 2023 and in-calf to sexed female Loyal semen, sold for €7,200.

This Limousin-cross heifer, due in December 2023 and in-calf to sexed female Loyal semen, sold for €6,200.

This Charolais-cross heifer, due in January 2024 and in-calf to LM2014, sold for €5,350.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, due in March 2024 and in-calf to a Limousin stock bull, sold for €5,100.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, due in December 2023 and in-calf to AI bull Loyal, sold for €4,200.