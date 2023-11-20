This Limousin-cross heifer due December 2023 and in-calf to sexed female Loyal semen sold for the top price of €7,200.

Balla Mart was once again the location for Walter Brennan’s annual in-calf heifer sale, now in its 16th year.

A total of 46 Belgian Blue, Limousin, Charolais and Simmental-cross heifers went under the hammer of auctioneer Ray Clarke, with a full clearance witnessed on the night.

The top price was a May 2021-born Limousin-cross heifer, which weighed in at 775kg. She scanned in-calf to a sexed female straw of Bova AI bull Loyal.

After a flurry of online and ringside bids, the heifer was eventually knocked down at a record price for Balla Mart of €7,200. The top price for last year's sale was €5,250.

In total, five heifers sold for over €5,000, with an additional five selling for between €4,000 and €4,999.

Over half the heifers on offer on the night (26) sold for between €3,000 and €3,999, with the remaining 10 heifers selling for below €3,000. The average of the sale came to €3,543/head.

@farmersjournal at Walter Brennans in calf heifer sale. Half way through the sale and the top price is broken again with this ZGM sired heifer in calf to sexed female Loyal semen sells for €7,200. pic.twitter.com/VcXC7BcAeK — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 17, 2023

This Limousin-cross heifer, due in December 2023 and in-calf to sexed female Loyal semen, sold for €7,200.

@farmersjournal at Balla Mart with the top price beaten once again. This powerful heifer scanned in calf to sexed female Loyal semen sells for €6,200. pic.twitter.com/7XVDl0mHMJ — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 17, 2023

This Limousin-cross heifer, due in December 2023 and in-calf to sexed female Loyal semen, sold for €6,200.

@farmersjournal at Walter Brennans sale in Balla mart. This @irishcharolais CH4491 sired heifer in calf to LM2014 sells for €5,350. pic.twitter.com/g9CHGWuekQ — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 17, 2023

This Charolais-cross heifer, due in January 2024 and in-calf to LM2014, sold for €5,350.

@farmersjournal at Walter Brennans sale in Balla Mart. Lot 10 the top price so far, with the @doveagenetics BBQ sired heifer in calf to an LM2014 stock bull sells for €5,100 pic.twitter.com/X0hqMDaaRn — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 17, 2023

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, due in March 2024 and in-calf to a Limousin stock bull, sold for €5,100.

@farmerjournal at Balla Mart. This Belgian Blue cross heifer sired by BB4085 and in calf to Loyal sells for the top price so far at €4,200 pic.twitter.com/AduxD6UF28 — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 17, 2023

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, due in December 2023 and in-calf to AI bull Loyal, sold for €4,200.