Victoria Farms held its annual commercial cattle sale in Elphin Mart last Friday night, with big interest in some of the top-end lots.

Top call was €7,300, which was hit twice for two cow-and-calf outfits.

The first was a February 2020-born Belgian Blue cow with an EBY heifer calf at foot. She was scanned in-calf to the Belgian Blue bull Tropique calving in April 2024.

The second lot to hit €7,300 was another cow-and-calf outfit. This time it was a February 2020-born Belgian Blue cow with an April 2024 EBY-sired bull calf at foot.

She was scanned back in-calf to calf to EBY calving in March 2024.

Another Limousin cow with a December 2022-born Belgian Blue calf at foot hit €4,850.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Ciaran Lynch said: “We had a lot of online activity on the night, with a lot of customers already seeing the heifers on farm and then opting to buy online.

"Heifers were bought from customers from all over Ireland, with a number of heifers exported on the night."

Videos

This February 2020-born Belgian Blue cow was scanned back in-calf for April 2024 and sold with her EBY-sired Limousin heifer calf at foot for €7,300.

This March 2020-born Belgian Blue cow sold with her April 2023-born bull calf at foot for €7,300.

This May 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer was scanned in-calf to EBY due in January 2024 and selling for €6,600.

This November 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 925kg. She was sold in-calf to EBY for €5,800.

This July 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 760kg and sold for €5,500 (€7.24/kg).

This February 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer was scanned in-calf to EBY carrying a heifer calf due to calve in January 2024 and sold for €4,900.

This September 2019-born Belgian Blue cow sold with her December 2022-born bull calf at foot for €4,850.

This April 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 480kg and sold for €4,600.

This June 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 800kg and sold for €4,350.

This September 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 545kg and sold for €4,350.