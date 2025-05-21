Enteritis, the inflammation of the small intestine, was the second most common cause with 235 deaths.

Pneumonia accounted for 34% of cattle that died on farms and were submitted for examination at regional veterinary laboratories (RVLs) last year.

Irish Farmers Journal analysis of RVL monthly reports shows that 494 cattle died from the infection last year.

Enteritis, the inflammation of the small intestine, was the second most common cause of death with 235 animals succumbing to the illness.

It was followed on the list by bacteraemia or septicaemia (sepsis) with 154 deaths.

Blackleg only appeared in the labs from June and resulted in the deaths of 88 cattle. According to the Department of Agriculture, cattle in Clare were worst affected by the disease compared to other counties last year.

With vaccines in tight supply last year and heavy wet periods in early autumn, the disease was able to persist with some large outbreaks occurring on farms, especially in north Munster and southwest Leinster.

Other causes

Intestinal torsion, the twisting of the bowels, was the cause of death for 75 cattle last year with figures spiking between March and May.

Some of the causes for it can be stress, inadequate feed or calving. During the spring calving period, 47 animals were presented to RVLs having died of variations of naval ill or joint ill.

This can happen from infections to the umbilical cord or a blood infection from the gut or respiratory tract.

In addition, lungworm disease or hoose caused the deaths of 37 cattle between July and December.

Of the other causes of death recorded, botulism resulted in five deaths, all in September, poisoning was the cause of seven deaths in May, two animals were found to have developmental anomalies and a further seven cattle were killed due to trauma last year.