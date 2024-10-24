Prices across Northern Ireland and the EU are above €6/kg. However, the ICSA said Irish farmers are not receiving anything near that. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called on Irish meat processors to pay a higher price for prime beef.

It comes after UK beef prices have hit an all-time high, with prime beef fetching the equivalent of €6.30/kg this week.

Prices across Northern Ireland and the EU are above €6/kg. However, the ICSA said Irish farmers are not receiving anything near that.

ICSA beef chair John Cleary voiced his anger over what he called the continued unfair treatment of Irish beef producers by meat processors.

"With beef prices surging across Europe, Irish farmers are being severely short-changed by processors, who could and should be paying more for their supplies,” he said.

"It is grossly unfair that processors continue to offer prices that fail to reflect the true cost of production, particularly at a time when it is more expensive than ever to produce beef.

“This imbalance is unjust and it is clear that processors are prioritising their own profit margins over the survival and sustainability of the farmers who are the lifeblood of the industry.”

Slaughtering

The ICSA estimated that with over 40,000 cattle being slaughtered weekly, an additional €3m to €4m per week should be returned to Irish farmers.

“Irish beef prices truly defy logic when compared to the UK and Europe,” added Cleary.

"This is a staggering amount of money that the industry is more than capable of passing back to its suppliers.

“What’s more shocking is that procurement personnel are paying the equivalent of €6/kg in livestock marts to meet orders, so why can't that same price be extended to our beef producers?"

Heavier weights

Cleary said that adding to the frustration is the forecast for the rest of the year and into 2025.

“Bord Bia has projected a significant decline in cattle numbers due to increased cow slaughtering and live exports, which will tighten supply.

“Under normal circumstances, this would lead to stronger beef prices, but Irish farmers are being left with prices that are somehow overly resistant to price increases and that do not reflect the reality of the market.

“With processors concerned about securing adequate supply, we are seeing a good trade for store cattle, especially heavier continentals,” he added.

“This is an opportunity for processors to incentivise heavier weights by increasing bonuses for cattle aged between 30 and 36 months, rather than continuing to squeeze farmers. This would at least be a start to getting beef prices to where they rightfully should be."