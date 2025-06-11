Bord Bia launched the first Asian chapter of the Chef's Irish Beef Club on Wednesday.

Bord Bia launched its first-ever Chefs' Irish Beef Club in Asia on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of premium Irish beef on the global stage.

The club, which Bord Bia said has been instrumental in elevating the profile of Irish grass-fed beef across Europe and the Middle East, now extends its reach to Japan, welcoming three renowned Japanese chefs as its inaugural members in Asia.

The Chefs' Irish Beef Club is an exclusive international forum which brings together some of the leading international chefs who collectively endorse the sustainability credentials and taste of Irish beef.

The official launch took place at The Momentum by Porsche restaurant in Tokyo, as part of the Irish Government's trade mission to Japan led by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

Grilled Irish grass-fed T-bone steak was served at the launch of the Chef's Irish Beef Club in Tokyo.

Three new chefs – Yuji Hayashi (The Momentum by Porsche), Yuki Inoue (Ristorante La Bisboccia) and Kenzo Nishizawa (Trattoria Da Kenzo) – were formally inducted into the international club.

Quality

Minister Heydon said that “Irish beef is growing in strength in Japan and launching the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club here in Tokyo is testament to how well premium Irish beef is received on the global stage.

“The voluntary endorsement of Irish beef by three prestigious Japanese chefs underscores the exceptional quality of meat from Ireland.”

He went on to say that Ireland’s Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for Irish beef has officially been sent to Japanese authorities for registration, with the hope that it will be authorised in the coming months.

Chef Yuji Hayashi, who has worked for the last four years as the executive chef at Momentum, the world's first Porsche-approved restaurant in Tokyo, said it’s an honour to be part of the club.

“I’m delighted to host Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture today, and serve him and the group some beautiful Irish beef here in Tokyo. When I visited Ireland I realised how good the animal welfare was, it was amazing to see cattle living a stress-free life on the greenest grass.”

Taste profiles

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said taste profiles are changing in Japan and that Irish grass-fed beef is now highly desired by consumers in Japan.

Last year, Bord Bia hosted trade buyers to Ireland along with chefs and a key Japanese importer of chilled premium beef.

“Historically, Japanese consumers have a preference for grain-fed beef over grass-fed, due to the reputation of their own grain-fed Wagyu beef, but Bord Bia’s market insights show that this is changing. There is increasing evidence that Japanese consumers enjoy the taste, flavour and smell of Irish grass-fed beef,” he said.

“The fact that some of Japan’s most prestigious chefs are now cooking with Irish beef is a strong endorsement of the quality and reputation of Irish beef from farm to fork, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the promotion of Irish beef in Japan,” he said.

Japanese market

In 2024, Ireland exported over 3,300t of beef and beef offal to Japan, valued at almost €25m, up from €19.8m in 2023. Total Irish food and drink exports to Japan were €161m last year.

Irish beef tongue served in the Negishi restaurant. The restaurant specialises in various kinds of grilled beef tongue – regarded as a delicacy in Japan.

Japan has been a prized market for beef offals such as tongue and, more recently, Japan has become a destination for prime beef. Since the Japan EU Economic Partnership Agreement was implemented in 2019, tariffs on imported beef from Europe have been decreasing.

To date, Irish beef tongue has proven a popular export choice, with Japan’s Negishi chain of restaurants selling Irish beef tongue at its 49 restaurants around the Kanto region of Japan which includes Tokyo.

Negishi specialises in various kinds of grilled beef tongue – regarded as a delicacy in Japan.

Serving approximately 100,000 customers per week across its 49 locations, Negishi is the largest customer of Irish beef tongue worldwide.

The Negishi restaurants are primarily in the Kanto region, with locations in Tokyo, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Chiba, and Saitama.