Weanling exports are up almost 70% on 2023, with 60,906 weanlings exported for the first 11 months of 2024 – this was up from 36,197 for the same period in 2023.

Irish Farmers Journal analysis of Martbids sales data for over half a million cattle shows that the heavy weanling bull trade recorded the greatest price improvement in 2024.

Weanling bulls over 450kg were up 32c/kg on the previous year or the equivalent of €144/head on a 450kg bull.

Belgian Blue boost

Delving deeper into the data, it was Belgian Blue-sired weanlings that topped the prices in rings across the country, with Belgian Blue weanling heifers over 450kg up a massive 51c/kg or €229/head over 2023 prices. The top third of many breeds hit over €4/kg in 2024.

Derek Maxwell, one of the largest live exporters in the country, said: “The 2025 weanling trade is looking good, with a lot of new enquiries for weanlings.

“We are seeing the biggest appetite at the moment for top-quality Limousin and Belgian Blue weanlings. If farmers keep breeding top quality, we have the customers and they will be rewarded for the top weanling.”

Ciaran Lynch, Elphin Mart manager, said: “Buyers want good weanlings and they’re not as plentiful, so when they come into the ring, they have to pay more for them.”