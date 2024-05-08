The Department expects online training to be the preferred method, but has moved to provide an in-person option for farmers who may face difficulties completing the online option.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week announced that a number of in-person training events will be held this summer under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP). This follows last week’s announcement that training under the scheme would only take place online in 2024.

The minister highlighted in his announcement that there are significant advantages for SCEP participants in completing training online, but acknowledged that for some farmers accessing the training may be problematic.

“I do not want any farmer disenfranchised in relation to this important training. I recognise that there are some SCEP participants who may not have internet connectivity or the support to access it and, therefore, I am confirming that my Department will hold a number of in-person SCEP training events later in the summer for SCEP participants who wish to do the training in-person rather than online,” said the minister.

Part-time appeal

Minister McConalogue added that the expectation remains that online training will be preferential for the majority of participants given ‘it will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week’.

“This will allow farmers, whether full-time or part-time, to undertake the training at a date and time that best suits them rather than having to attend a specific location on a specific day. The online training is split into seven modules and a farmer can stop and start the training as many times as they need, once it is completed in full by 15 November 2024.”

The Department will be monitoring the uptake of SCEP training and states that it will issue targeted communication as required to participants, to help them complete the training. It adds that further information on the in-person training will be published in due course.

Online training

While on the topic, online training can be completed at www.sceptraining.ie. There are seven modules to complete and it is estimated that each module will take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

It is possible to partially complete a module and pick up where you left off the next time you log in.

However, all modules must be completed in full by 15 November 2024 to be deemed compliant with the training requirement.

Any queries on any aspect of programme implementation or training, can be directed to the Department’s helpdesk at 057-867-4422, or e-mail scep@agriculture.gov.ie.