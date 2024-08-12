Blackleg is a common disease of cattle worldwide, causing acute muscle damage and usually seen as either sudden death, or death after a short illness. \ Philip Doyle

The Department’s Regional Veterinary laboratories have noted a sharp increase in the prevalence of blackleg (Clostridium chauvoei) diagnoses in cattle referred to them for postmortem.

Some of these large outbreaks on farms throughout the country came from holdings with no prior history of the disease.

The disease is caused by the consumption of clostridial spores from soil, which remain dormant in muscle until bruising, torn muscles, or certain unknown metabolic factors cause the conditions in the local tissues that allow the spores to germinate, and cause the disease, normally with fatal consequences.

Affected animals are often found dead.

Prevention

While the factors causing outbreaks are unclear, the Department said that prevention is straightforward, as multivalent clostridial vaccines are extremely effective when used properly, with several brands and suppliers to choose from.

The Department said it is important to follow manufacturers’ instructions on the primary course and booster regime, which is simple to implement, but crucial to ensure maximum effectiveness.

It is advising farmers to consult their local veterinarian for specific advice on diagnosis and prevention of blackleg on their farm.