The provision of additional in-person training events for participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) has been confirmed.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the announcement, which aims to facilitate farmers who cannot complete training online.

The deadline for completion of SCEP training is 15 November 2024, whether it is completed online or in-person.

The six events will take place from 9.30am to 2.30pm at venues in Ennis, Bantry, Killarney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Tuam and Navan.

Attendees must register in advance by emailing scep@agriculture.gov.ie or calling the Department helpdesk at 057 8674422.

Duration

They also must be in attendance for the full duration of the in-person training, which will last approximately five hours, including signing in and out of the training.

SCEP participants cannot nominate someone to attend in their place and must bring photo ID with them to verify their attendance.

Events

Ennis

Treacy’s West County Hotel, Limerick Road – Wednesday 6 November.

Bantry

The Maritime Hotel, The Quay – Thursday 7 November.

Killarney

The Brehon Hotel, Muckross Road – Friday 8 November.

Carrick-on-Shannon

The Bush Hotel, Main Street – Monday 11 November.

Tuam

Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road – Tuesday 12 November.

Navan

Ardboyne Hotel, Dublin Road – Wednesday 13 November.

These events are in addition to the five in-person training events held earlier this month in Kilkenny, Mullingar, Charleville, Claremorris and Ballybofey.

SCEP

As of 18 October 2024, almost 8,800 farmers have already successfully completed the training online, well in advance of the deadline for completion of 15 November 2024, with a further 2,100 farmers currently progressing through the modules.

A further 700 farmers attended the in-person training events held earlier this month, meaning that almost 70% of all SCEP participants have already completed, or are in the process of completing, their SCEP training.

The training is available to access online at www.sceptraining.ie. Each module should take, on average, around 30 minutes to complete.