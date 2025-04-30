The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has criticised the ongoing uncertainty around GAEC 2 calling it “outrageous” and “deeply unfair to farmers”.

The association's concerns come as the closing date for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications falls in two weeks.

The EU Commission is yet to formally approve the proposals put forward by the Irish Government and there is no appeals mechanism for farmers to challenge how their land has been classified.

ICSA president Sean McNamara said that farmers are worried about what it could mean in the future

“It is outrageous that such a fundamental issue remains unresolved at this critical time,” he said.

“The risk is that these maps, developed for CAP compliance, will be used as a back door to further restrictions under the EU Nature Restoration Law or other environmental designations down the line.”

Nature restoration

The ICSA added that farmers are concerned that some voluntary actions under the Nature Restoration Law, will soon become mandatory.

McNamara raised worries that these GAEC 2 maps might be used to enforce land restrictions on these affected farmers.

“If that happens, farmers rightly fear that the GAEC 2 maps will be repurposed to enforce rewetting or impose other land use restrictions in the future. This would be a total betrayal,” he added

“Farmers cannot be expected to make informed decisions about their BISS applications, or their future, without official confirmation of the rules, a functioning appeals process, and certainty about how GAEC 2 will be implemented.”

