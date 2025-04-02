We’ve often had summers where there have been less consecutive dry days. The March gone by was a world apart from last year, and while it was on the cooler side and growth was pinched, grazing conditions were excellent, which allowed even heavy farms to get cows to grass with little to no damage.

Saying that, the lower-than-averaged growth before now has caused a grass deficit on some farms, with PastureBase Ireland showing that 25% of farms are currently sitting on an average farm cover below 600kg DM/ha. If growth isn’t exceeding demand nicely on these farms, then corrective action needs to be taken, as a low farm cover won’t support a high growth rate.

Early-calving cows will start to peak relatively soon, so ensuring they have the correct diet to achieve this is essential. Where grass is tight on farms, the cow shouldn’t suffer as a result. Concentrates through the parlour, silage or zero-grazed grass from out blocks at milking time need to go in if the farm cover isn’t there. The grass growth peak is likely not to coincide with peak milk production, but growth has taken a lift and is now in line with the five-year average, having been behind for most of spring. Dry farms should monitor farm cover and growth closely though, as a lack of moisture (even this early on) could affect growth.

While most farms are on 12-hour strips at the minute, once you are confident with farm cover, 24 or 36-hour blocks should be used to better match cow intake levels.

Swardwatch

25% of farms still with an AFC below 600kg DM/ha.

A critical time for cows as peak milk approaches, so ensure she is well fed with high-quality feed.

Dry farms need to monitor growth, as moisture stress may kick in.

24 or 36-hour breaks should be introduced soon.

John Joe Collins, Teagasc Ballyhaise, Co Cavan

We are well through calving, with 85% of the herd calved now in the first 5.5 weeks. Cows are out day and night since 7 March, and we are 50% through the first round, with a target start date of 19-20 April for the second. Ground conditions and grazeouts are excellent. One bag/acre of 37N protected urea will be spread soon. We are still on 12-hour strips for the time being.

Stocking Rate (lu/ha) :2.5

Growth Rate (kg/day) :22

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) :780

Yield (l/cow) :28.95

Fat% :4.82

Protein% :3.7

Milk Solids (kg/cow): 2.54

Concentrates :6

John and Sylvia Powell, Birr, Co Offaly

We have no silage in the diet, with zero-grazed grass from silage ground being fed at milking times. This will stop in the next week or so, as to not affect silage yields. Yield, fat and protein are all up on this time last year, owing to the good weather and getting grass in to cows. Two rounds of fertiliser have been spread to date, with 60 units N/acre of urea spread.

Stocking Rate (lu/ha) :4

Growth Rate (kg/day) :35

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) :410

Yield (l/cow) :27

Fat% :4.78

Protein%:3.64

Milk Solids (kg/cow):2.34

Concentrates :5

Jack Keenan, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

We started the second round on Monday, with a pre-grazing cover of 1,200kg DM/ha. This is about a week ahead of normal. Cows are receiving 3-4kg of silage after milkings and are on 12-hour strips. 40 units N/acre has been spread to date, and we will follow cows with one bag/acre 24-2.5-10+ S for the next round. Silage ground has received 82 units of 27-0-10+ 6S, with a planned cut date of 15 May.

Stocking Rate (lu/ha) :3.5

Growth Rate (kg/day) :36

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) :685

Yield (l/cow) :30.5

Fat% :4.6

Protein%:3.45

Milk Solids (kg/cow): 2.52

Concentrates :5