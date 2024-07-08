Noreen, John and Billy Dunne are hosting an open day on their farm on Thursday 11 July in conjunction with Dairymaster and Dairygold.

As we head towards the middle of July and peak summer, it’s important to take a break from the farm.

For most farmers, this will involve taking a holiday with family. A week or more away from the farm will give rest and relaxation to mind and body – important after a tough first six months of the year.

On top of that, there are lots of information days and open days coming up too. While attendance at these events doesn’t give the same benefit in terms of rest or relaxation, they do broaden the mind, inform, educate and provide an opportunity to meet new people.

The following is a list of some of the open days and events coming up over the next few weeks that I’m aware of.

On Tuesday 9 July, the Irish Grassland Association are hosting their annual summer dairy tour to Laois. The event is being held on Bruce Thompson’s and Roy and Trevor Cobbe’s farm in Laois.

A preview to the event has been published here and tickets can be booked on the Grassland website.

On Wednesday, Teagasc are hosting the first dairy calf to beef open day on the Tipperary demonstration near Fethard. This is the first time an open day has been held on the farm and the event kicks off at 11am. The eircode is E91 E0X3.

Dairymaster, Dairygold, Bank of Ireland and Teagasc are hosting an event on the Dunne farm in east Cork on Thursday 11 July.

The event will cover off water quality and the nitrates derogation as well as showcasing the Dunne’s new milking facilities and cubicle shed.

This new facility was featured in the Irish Farmers Journal last year, so visitors will get a chance to see the facilities for themselves.

On 23 July, the Irish Farmers Journal are hosting an open day on the Tullamore suckler and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore.

While not directly related to dairying, the farm is an impressive facility and it’ll be a great opportunity to see some quality stock and check out the profitability of alternative sectors.

On Wednesday 24 July, Teagasc are holding an open day on the Ballyhaise research farm in Cavan.

Over the last few years the farm has successfully incorporated clover into the swards so the open day will be an opportunity to see the swards and meet the researchers.