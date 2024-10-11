The employers are looking for a candidate with skills in grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, youngstock management, and there will be an advantage for people with tractor skills.

Dairy farm assistant – Co Cork

A dairy enterprise in Fermoy, Co Cork requires an assistant farm manager for its 160 cow herd.

The employers are looking for a candidate with skills in grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, youngstock management, and there will be an advantage for people with tractor skills. The successful applicant will also need to have a valid full driving licence and a good level of English.

The full-time position offers a salary of between €32,000 and €40,000 depending on experience and accommodation is available, if required.

To apply, send your CV by email to info@anthonyagri.ie and to find out more, click here.

Dairy farm manager – Co Waterford

Moorehill Farms is seeking a farm manager with a passion for dairy farming for its enterprise in Co Waterford.

The employers said this is an opportunity for applicants to take the next step in their careers.

To apply and find out more information on the role, email your CV and a cover letter to mhf.jobcv@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can also click here.

Five dairy farm assistants – Co Westmeath

Shipley International Loughnavalley Ltd, also known as Cows.ie, has vacancies for five dairy farm assistants at its enterprise in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The full-time roles require a 39-hour/week workload with all standard dairy farm duties such as milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and care of animals.

The positions come with an annual salary of €34,000. The employers are seeking applicants with at least two years of experience.

To apply, send your CV to hr@cows.ie and for more details, click here.

Dairy farm manager – Co Westmeath

A farm manager is being sought after for a 400-cow dairy farm in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The enterprise has excellent facilities based on a simple grass-based system, while the role comes with a good remuneration package and regular rostered time off.

Along with standard dairy farm duties, the full-time position requires the candidate to be involved in local discussion groups and grass groups. The employers are seeking an applicant with at least two years of relevant experience.

The deadline for applicants will be the end of October 2024. To find out more, click here.