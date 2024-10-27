The employer said he is seeking an “all-rounder” who is comfortable with irregular working hours, performing yard duties and working in the milking parlour. / Philip Doyle

Dairy farm operative - Co Louth

Anthony Brennan is currently recruiting a general farm operative for his dairying operation in Co Louth.

This is a permanent position and the employer said he is seeking an “all-rounder” who is comfortable with irregular working hours, performing yard duties and working in the milking parlour.

The full-time role comes with an annual salary of €34,000 and accommodation is available for the successful applicant, if required.

To enquire about the position, email brennan71may@icloud.com

Dairy herd manager - Co Kilkenny

A herd manager position is available at a progressive 300-cow dairy farm in Co Kilkenny.

The full-time role comes with ongoing on- and off-farm training, with a good roster. The salary package with the position includes new accommodation if required.

There is also the opportunity for a profit-share within 18 months of beginning the role for the successful applicant.

The employer has described the role as a “great learning opportunity for someone who is looking to accelerate their progression in the industry”.

To find out more about the position

Dairy farm manager - Co Waterford

The position of farm manager has become available at Morehill Farms in Co Waterford.

The dairy farm employers said they are “seeking someone with a passion for dairy farming” and someone who is “looking to take the next step in [their] career”.

To enquire and apply for the full-time role, email your CV and cover letter to mhf.jobcv@gmail.com.

To find out more

Two dairy farm assistants - Co Tipperary

Pencil Hill Farm Ltd has two positions open for dairy farm assistants on a 350-cow dairy herd in Co Tipperary.

The employers are ideally seeking applicants with dairy farm experience. Duties for the role include milking, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The full-time or temporary positions come with an annual salary of €34,000 after a minimum of 39 hours of work per week. Accommodation is also provided with the role.

To apply, send your CV by email to pencilhillfarm@gmail.com