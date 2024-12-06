The successful applicants will receive an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working 39 hours/week. \ Donal O' Leary

Two dairy farm assistants – Co Cork

Cornelius O’Mahony has two vacancies for farm assistants at his dairy enterprise at Killeena, Knockraha, Co Cork.

The employees will be required to complete all dairy farm duties such as milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and the care of animals.

The employers are seeking workers with at least two years of relevant experience for the permanent role.

The successful applicants will receive an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

To apply, email your CV to neilieomahony2020@gmail.com and to find more details, click here.

Dairy farm labourer – Co Kildare

There is a farm labourer required for Kilgowan Farm Ltd, a dairy enterprise based in Kilcullen, Co Kildare (R56TK74).

The role on the busy dairy farm comes with an annual salary of €34,000. Employees will be required to work 39 hours/week.

To apply, send your application to jimatmmc@gmail.com and for more information, click here.

Three dairy farm assistants – Co Limerick

Crinagree Dairies Partnership has three vacancies for farm assistants at its dairy farm at Curra, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick.

The position entails all dairy farm related duties including milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and the care of animals.

The role at Crinagree Dairies offers an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working a 39-hour week.

The employers are seeking candidates with a minimum of 2 years of relevant experience in the field.

To apply for the role, contact Crinagree Dairies at paidi.k@hotmail.com or for more details, click here.