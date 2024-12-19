The state has distributed protective gear and is ensuring that farm workers have access to additional doses of seasonal flu vaccine and to reduce concurrent flu risks.

The governor of California has announced a state of emergency due to the spread of avian influenza (H5N1) in the United States.

Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Thursday to further enhance the state’s preparedness and accelerate response efforts after a case of the virus was confirmed in dairy cattle on farms in southern California.

Since the first detection of bird flu on farms in Texas and Kansas in March this year, the virus has spread to 16 US states among dairy cattle.

Newsom said that this emergency proclamation will provide state and local agencies with additional flexibility around staffing, contracting and other rules to support response.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” he said.

“Building on California’s testing and monitoring system, the largest in the nation, we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information.”

Infection

California has mobilised a comprehensive cross-agency response to bird flu in dairy cattle and poultry farms to minimise farm worker exposures, reduce raw dairy product contamination and mitigate the spread of the virus.

In addition, the state has distributed protective gear and is ensuring that farm workers have access to additional doses of seasonal flu vaccine and to reduce concurrent flu risks.

To date, no person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle.

“While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus,” added Newsom.

