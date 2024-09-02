The census is looking at supplier plans for 2025 to 2030. \ Philip Doyle

Dairygold has encouraged its suppliers to complete a milk census for 2025 to 2030 as it looks to steer operations through a regulatory environment which has been “fundamentally changed” in recent years.

The supplier census will attempt to gauge anticipated milk volumes for the coming six years and Dairygold has stated that the results will help inform the co-op’s growth into the future.

Dairygold’s chair Seán O’Brien launched the census by saying that there have been significant changes for both farmers and processors since the co-op conducted its last supplier census four years ago.

“Sustainability and environmental challenges, including the nitrates derogation and the agricultural emissions targets, have fundamentally changed the operating environment for both dairy farmers and processors,” O’Brien commented.

“The results of the Census will inform the decisions needed to support our milk suppliers’ production ambitions and deliver sustainable growth for Milk Suppliers and the Society.

"The importance of getting a full and accurate response to this Census, to Dairygold and its members, cannot be overemphasised and we appreciate the support of our Milk Suppliers in completing and returning it before the 4 October deadline.”

The co-op has said that all suppliers will receive a paper copy of the census this week and will have the option to complete this paper form, an online version or over the phone with a co-op employee.

The deadline for completing the census is Friday 4 October, which the processor said will allow the results to feed into plans and budgets for next year.