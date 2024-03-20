Roscommon-based Farmlab has stated that “additional measures” have been put in place to minimise the likelihood of a testing issue reoccurring, after it was unable to issue results for a batch of BVD samples processed on 5 March.

The lab was unable to issue BVD testing results to farmers who had posted calf tissue samples to the lab after a “technical anomaly” cropped up with some of the quality control samples in a batch.

The lab has contacted impacted farmers’ tag suppliers to have replacement button tissue tags posted out and farmers will not be charged for the testing of these samples.

“As an ISO-accredited laboratory, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and accuracy.

“We understand the significance of reliable test results, especially during this crucial time of the year,” the lab told the farmers affected.

A spokesperson for the lab told the Irish Farmers Journal that is it “trying to do everything we can to lessen the impact this has on the farmers affected.”

“This is the first issue we have had with a batch in 12 years of BVD testing. The quality control tests were run and they didn’t give the expected result,” the spokesperson said.

The lab could not state how many farmers or how many samples were affected by the issue due to commercial sensitivities.

One dairy farmer affected by the issue stated to the Irish Farmers Journal that the delays in getting BVD results hit them with additional calf-rearing costs and shed space challenges, as they were unable keep calves moving off-farm during the calving season.